Police: Man Fatally Stabbed at NYC’s Dave & Busters During Fight

A man died inside a Dave & Buster’s in Times Square after being stabbed during a fight that happened overnight, law enforcement said Sunday.
Two men began arguing just after 10:30 p.m. at the establishment on 42nd Street moments before a 42-year-old allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old in his chest, the New York Post reported.
Fatal stabbing in Times Square Dave and Busters https://t.co/mO8pZ6igey pic.twitter.com/SInaY5TQwW
— New York Post (@nypost) May 1, 2022
The pair were in the prize redemption area when the argument began, according to a police source, who added the information was based on surveillance footage.
“He stabs the victim in the chest and then takes off,” the source told the outlet.
Video footage showed the scene outside the Dave & Buster’s with officers standing outside the doors and police vehicles parked on the street:
The suspect, who reportedly had a tattooed face, left the scene but was arrested when a restaurant staffer provided a description to authorities.
The victim was later pronounced deceased at a hospital, and his identity was pending his family members’ notification, the Post article said, noting officials did not find a weapon on the suspect.
It happened after four suspects are still on the run after they kicked, whipped, and stabbed a man in his 40s outside a Queens bar in April, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD) – Breitbart News reported Friday.
WANTED ASSAULT: On 4/17/22 @ 3:45 AM, @ El Pasillo inside 37-69 103 St the victim was assaulted & stabbed by the unidentified individuals while trying to intervene in a dispute @NYPD115PCT Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or leave tip @ https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/uDUIcxhae5
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 29, 2022
The article continued:
The incident comes as crime rates in New York City have climbed under the watch of Mayor Eric Adams. From January 1 through April 24, felony assaults have jumped 21.4 percent compared to the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s crime statistics show. Similarly, misdemeanor assaults have increased 29.8 percent, grand larceny is up 54 percent, and transit crime is up a staggering 65.3 percent over the same period compared to last year.
Per the most recent incident, the suspect reportedly had three previous arrests for gang assault and drugs, the Post article said, adding “The last one was two decades ago,” and charges in the killing remained pending.
