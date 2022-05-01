Police: Man Fatally Stabbed at NYC’s Dave & Busters During Fight

A man died inside a Dave & Buster’s in Times Square after being stabbed during a fight that happened overnight, law enforcement said Sunday.

Two men began arguing just after 10:30 p.m. at the establishment on 42nd Street moments before a 42-year-old allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old in his chest, the New York Post reported.

Fatal stabbing in Times Square Dave and Busters https://t.co/mO8pZ6igey pic.twitter.com/SInaY5TQwW — New York Post (@nypost) May 1, 2022

The pair were in the prize redemption area when the argument began, according to a police source, who added the information was based on surveillance footage.

“He stabs the victim in the chest and then takes off,” the source told the outlet.

Video footage showed the scene outside the Dave & Buster’s with officers standing outside the doors and police vehicles parked on the street:

The suspect, who reportedly had a tattooed face, left the scene but was arrested when a restaurant staffer provided a description to authorities.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at a hospital, and his identity was pending his family members’ notification, the Post article said, noting officials did not find a weapon on the suspect.

It happened after four suspects are still on the run after they kicked, whipped, and stabbed a man in his 40s outside a Queens bar in April, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD) – Breitbart News reported Friday.

WANTED ASSAULT: On 4/17/22 @ 3:45 AM, @ El Pasillo inside 37-69 103 St the victim was assaulted & stabbed by the unidentified individuals while trying to intervene in a dispute @NYPD115PCT Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or leave tip @ https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/uDUIcxhae5 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 29, 2022

The article continued: