Police say a Washington state man — suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography — confessed to urinating into a bag of milkshake mix while working as an Arby’s manager in Vancouver after police found a video on his phone purporting to show the vile act.

In a press release, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) stated that its Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit (DECU) “launched an investigation into Stephen Sharp possessing and dealing in dozens of photos and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.” Police said the investigation revealed that Sharp, on at least one occasion, downloaded “child exploitation imagery” near the Arby’s in the 200 block of NE 104th Avenue in Vancouver.

Detectives contacted the suspect on May 10, police said. During an interview, Sharp, who confirmed he was an Arby’s night shift manager, admitted to “downloading and distributing child pornography and having a sexual interest in children,” the VPD stated.

According to a probable cause affidavit, when “detectives executed a search warrant on Sharp’s phone while investigating the child porn allegations, they found a 16-second video showing someone urinating into a bag of milkshake mix,” local Vancouver newspaper, the Columbian, wrote. “The video’s metadata showed it was recorded on Oct. 30 at the Arby’s” in the 200 block of NE 104th Avenue, the outlet added.

Sharp, 29, was identified as the subject in the video, and he “confessed to detectives he urinated on at least two occasions into the milkshake mixture for sexual gratification,” the VPD said.

He allegedly told police he was “almost sure” he disposed of the bag of mix in the trash on October 30 but said if he did not, then it would have been distributed to paying customers, the Columbian reported, referencing court records.

Detectives made contact with another manager at the eatery, who stated that some 30-40 milkshakes were purchased by customers on the day the video was recorded, the outlet noted, citing court records. The VPD is asking anyone who purchased a milkshake from the store on October 30-31 and has a receipt or authentic transaction information to reach out to the department. Police said they had not recovered any evidence indicating that Arby’s or the franchise owner had knowledge of Sharp’s alleged actions.

He was originally booked on four counts — the charging maximum — of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and four counts — the charging maximum — of dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the VPD said in its release. He has since been booked on a count of second-degree assault with a sexual motivation, online inmate record show. He is being held on a $40,000 bond and his next court date is set for May 25.

“The alleged actions of the former franchised employee are abhorrent and unacceptable,” an Arby’s spokesperson told FOX Television Stations in a statement. “We have taken immediate action with the franchise group who terminated the former employee and is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.”