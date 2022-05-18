A Tennessee woman allegedly shot a 12-year-old boy twice on May 11 while firing into a crowd of children at a Memphis home — where her five-year-old child was present — after being released on bond a day earlier, WREG reported.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s online inmate records show Latorya D. Lemons, 35, faces six felony counts of aggravated felony assault, six felony counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, two misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order, and two misdemeanor counts of violation of bail conditions. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Before Lemons’ alleged May 11 shooting, she was arrested on May 9 after allegedly calling her child’s father and ex-boyfriend, who lives at the home where the 12-year-old was later shot, and threatening to kill everyone at the residence, WREG reported, citing an affidavit.

She made bond and was released from prison on May 10 and allegedly carried out the shooting the following day, Fox 13 Memphis noted.

WREG reported:

Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a house in the 800 block of Faxon Avenue on May 11, and found a 12-year-old shot in the right arm and thigh. Hospital staff told police the injuries were not critical. The child told police that he, his cousin and several friends were about to go inside the house when someone pulled up in a Cadillac and began firing shots from the passenger window. Another 12-year-old at the house told police that he opened the door and saw Lemons firing the shots from a car, which then sped off. He identified Lemons as his father’s “baby momma,” according to police.

The Tennessee woman is accused of firing five shots, according to Fox 13 Memphis. Police said among the half dozen children who were at the residence when the shooting occurred was Lemons’ five-year-old son, WREG stated. As Lemons was not immediately apprehended, a warrant was issued for arrest, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office informed Fox 13 Tuesday that she had been taken into custody. Inmate records show she was booked on Monday.

She is due in court on June 7.