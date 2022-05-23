At Least 28 Shot Over Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 28 people were shot, one of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News pointed out that 21 people were shot in Chicago Friday into Sunday morning alone, and one of those shooting victims succumbed to his wounds.

The Chicago Sun-Times explained that the fatal shooting was discovered Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m., when the body of a 24-year-old man was found in the entryway to an apartment complex “in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street.” The 24-year-old had been shot twice in the head.

On Monday morning ABC 7 / Sun-Times noted that the total number of shooting victims for the weekend had risen from 21 to at least 28.

Thirty-three people were shot in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago the previous weekend, five of them fatally.

A Sun-Times database shows 220 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through May 22, 2022.

