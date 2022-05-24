Hannah Tubbs, the man living as a transgender woman who is also a convicted child molester, is facing a possible life sentence for murder, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Tubbs was among the leaders of a “survivalist transient group” when the suspect was charged with killing member Michael Clark, who prosecutors allege he bludgeoned with a stone in 2019, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Superior Court of Kern County Judge Brian M. McNamara determined there was enough evidence for the suspect to face a first-degree murder charge and possible life sentence.

Tubbs had previously received a light juvenile sentence thanks to George Soros-backed Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, and was booked for murder earlier this month.

Breitbart News reported May 10:

Tubbs pleaded guilty to choking and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a bathroom stall in 2014, a crime that shocked Los Angeles at the time. Gascón declined to prosecute Tubbs as an adult because the crime took place just before Tubbs’s 18th birthday. The juvenile sentence meant Tubbs would not have to register as a sex offender. One of Gascón’s criminal justice “reforms” was to stop prosecuting juvenile offenders as adults — a policy he revised somewhat after the Tubbs case.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recently praised officials for holding Tubbs accountable.

“Thanks to the Kern County DA, Tubbs faces life in prison if convicted on the current murder charge,” the agency said Monday:

Hannah Tubbs ordered to stand trial on murder chargeOutstanding job by the @kerncountyda for holding Tubbs accountable!… Posted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

Per the Fox report, witnesses testified Monday that Tubbs admitted beating the victim with the stone.

“Sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Davis testified that witnesses told him Tubbs stole money from Clark and that the two had a verbal argument on the evening of April 20, 2019,” the outlet said.

The next day, the two reportedly took a walk but Tubbs was the only person who came back.

However, defense attorney Kate Lee claimed conflicting testimonies resulted in multiple theories surrounding Clark’s death, while also saying a conviction in the case was unlikely.

Tubbs has pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery charges, Fox 11 reported this month:

Meanwhile, a campaign to force a recall election of Gascón garnered 400,000 signatures as outrage regarding crime increased.