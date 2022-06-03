New York City police have arrested a 19-year-old Bronx man with a lengthy rap sheet for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman at a Bronx park Tuesday – just days after he allegedly stabbed a man four times, according to reports.

On Thursday, police arrested Christopher Martinez, 19, who is looking at charges of rape, criminal sex act, forcible touching, and robbery in connection to Tuesday’s attack, WNBC reported.

The New York City Police Department said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near St. Mary’s Street and Beekman Avenue in the Bronx’s Mott Haven neighborhood. Police said surveillance video allegedly showed Martinez skulking outside the woman’s apartment and waiting for the victim, WABC reported.

According to WNBC, the woman is a mother and was almost inside her apartment after dropping her child off at school when the man accosted her.

“He then flashed a knife and forced her to follow him into St. Mary’s Park, where he raped her, cops said,” the New York Daily News wrote.

Martinez also allegedly stole her wallet and cell phone and later used her debit card to make a three-dollar transaction at a store, the WNBC noted. She reportedly said that her attacker casually walked her back to her apartment following the sexual assault.

“The victim received treatment at an area hospital and is in stable condition,” according to WABC.

Martinez has an extensive rap sheet that includes 19 arrests, the outlet notes, and allegedly stabbed a man four times days before allegedly carrying out Tuesday’s rape, as the Daily News reported:

He’s been tied to several burglaries and robberies, and was also charged with attempted murder for a May 27 stabbing, cops said. In that case, Martinez is accused of approaching a 34-year-old man near a car on E. 139th St. and Willis Ave. — around the corner from his home — and asking him, “What’s up?” before socking him in the face and stabbing him four times in the back, police said. The victim survived the attack.

Chris Alvarez, who lives near the scene of Tuesday’s incident, told WABC that crime has become more frequent in the neighborhood.

“Things are getting worse in this area, when it comes to things happening in the park or around here,” he explained.

Crime rates have climbed dramatically under the leadership of Democrat Mayor Eric Adams, who was sworn on on New Year’s Day. The New York City Police Department’s crime statistics show that between then and May 29, the seven major felonies have increased by 38.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Moreover, there have been 657 rapes in the city over the time period, up 16.1 percent compared to last year.