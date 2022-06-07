Homicides Up Nearly 50 Percent in Democrat-Run New Orleans

Homicides in Democrat-run New Orleans are up nearly 50 percent over year-to-date numbers from 2021.

The Metro Crime Commission’s Weekly Orleans Crime Bulletin shows that as of June 5, 2022, homicides in New Orleans were up 46 percent over where they were in 2021 and 89 percent over where they were in 2020.

Armed Robberies are up 23 percent over where they were in 2021 and 53 percent over where they were in 2020.

On May 15, 2022, when the city’s homicide total was 104, Nola.com noted:

New Orleans is in the midst of a surge in homicides unlike any it’s seen since before Hurricane Katrina, with 104 people slain on the city’s streets so far this year and violence becoming far more commonplace, even in typically peaceful areas of the city. The sharp rise could put the city on pace to exceed the number of killings tallied over the last two years, which wiped out more than a decade of progress in bringing the murder rate to its lowest point in decades.

As of June 7, New Orleans has witnessed at least 123 homicides this year.