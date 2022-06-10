Police Refuse to Release Video of Paul Pelosi’s DUI Arrest

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) refused on Thursday to release the body cam footage of Paul Pelosi’s DUI arrest because it could “jeopardize” the investigation.

“The Public Records Unit (PRU) has determined the Department possesses records responsive to your request,” the CHP said in response to a query from Fox News. “However, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation. As such, records are being withheld pursuant to Government Code section 6254 (f).”

Authorities have not yet been clear on whether Mr. Pelosi has been charged with any wrongdoing, though he was “involved in a crash [and] taken into custody” for drunk driving in Napa County over the Memorial Day weekend, Breitbart News reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, was reportedly arrested and booked over the holiday weekend in Napa County, California, after driving under the influence. https://t.co/hd6edF1loz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 29, 2022

Mr. Pelosi was arrested after coasting his Porsche into an intersection near Napa Valley, California, around midnight on May 28. Mr. Pelosi was released from jail after he paid $5,000 bail.

According to the New York Post, Mr. Pelosi “could face misdemeanor charges such as driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.”

