Illegal Alien Arrested, Charged with Killing 21-Year-Old Tyler Ray Baysden

An illegal alien is accused of killing 21-year-old Tyler Ray Baysden in a hit-and-run crash in Polk County, Florida, this month.

Edy Juarez Granados, a 46-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged last week with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and driving without a valid license.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on June 8, Granados was driving a 2001 Nissan Frontier when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over a median where he struck and killed Baysden, who was driving his 2006 Infiniti G35.

Police allege that Granados then fled the fatal crash. While Baysden was killed on the scene, the passenger in his vehicle suffered a broken leg and abrasions. The passenger was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital.

When questioned by police, Granados admitted that he was involved in the fatal crash but refused to answer any more questions. Granados is known in the area for selling ice cream out of his vehicle.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Granados so that if he is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to agents for arrest and deportation.

Family and friends will remember Baysden this week as a happy, healthy 21-year-old with roots in North Carolina who worked alongside his father in Florida.

“Tyler was a builder who loved to work with his hands,” his obituary reads. “When he wasn’t working you could find him with a smile on his face, a fishing pole in his hand, gaming, or tinkering with his car.”

Baysden is survived by his mother Alicia Prince, his father Michael Baysden, Jr., stepmother Anna Baysden, sister Cora Baysden, brother Logan Prince, and stepsisters Mckayla Cole and Taleigha Cole, among others.

Granados was booked in the Hillsborough County Jail without bail.

