San Francisco police say a suspect wielding an “edged weapon” was taken into custody after attacking three men at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Friday.

The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. in the public area of the departure terminal, NBC Bay Area noted.

The San Francisco Police Department stated that an “adult male drove a vehicle to the San Francisco International Airport and entered the terminal,” where he brandished an “edged weapon” and attacked the travelers, KTVU reported. He was arrested, though his name is being withheld as authorities continue their investigation.

“There was no known motive for the attack,” according to KTVU.

Airport Duty manager Russell Mackey told the San Francisco Chronicle it was not known if the man was at SFO to catch a flight, and he noted that details regarding the weapon were unclear.

A spokesperson with the airport stated that the three victims sustained “minor cuts and scrapes” and were treated, NBC Bay Area reporter Ian Cull tweeted. They “were able to resume their travels,” the spokesperson added:

JUST IN: Suspect arrested at SFO, 3 people treated for 'minor cuts and scrapes.' Spokesman says a person tried to injure several passengers in the pre-security area of the International Terminal. The 3 passengers 'were able to continue on their travels.' Cheryl Hurd is on scene. https://t.co/YoLDoPUmoH — Ian Cull (@NBCian) June 18, 2022

In an unrelated attack this month, Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, allegedly stabbed a pair of nurses and a doctor at Encino Hospital Medical Center in Southern California, the Associated Press reported. Authorities said a standoff ensued, and he was eventually taken into custody after approximately four hours. “He was booked for 3 counts of Attempted Murder, and his bail has been set at 3 million dollars,” the Los Angeles Police Department said.