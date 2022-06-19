Report: Assailant on Loose After Punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

An assailant punched Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer (D) Saturday evening, though he “is doing fine,” the city’s police department said in a tweet.

The Louisville Metro Police Department noted in its tweet that Fischer was attacked at Fourth Street Live, an entertainment hub in downtown Louisville. The suspect remains at large.

Here are additional photos of the suspect heading Southbound on 4th street at The Palace. pic.twitter.com/cCH1dLX05A — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022

“LMPD is investigating & will release further information as it becomes available,” the LMPD said. “Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.”

On Sunday, the outgoing mayor sent out a Father’s Day tweet accompanied by a picture showing him with family. Fischer wears a big smile in the image and looks to be in good spirits.

Happy Father’s Day from (part of) my family to yours! pic.twitter.com/3jFpOy6bk4 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 19, 2022

The mayor has served three terms since 2011 and will be leaving office once this current term expires. The Democratic nominee running to replace him, Craig Greenberg, tweeted his good wishes to Ficher following Saturday’s attack.

“Tonight my thoughts are with the Mayor and his family,” he stated. “Whoever is responsible for this assault needs to turn themselves in. We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

In February, a gunman shot at Greenberg at his campaign headquarters, and he stated that a bullet “grazed my sweater and my shirt,” the Associated Press noted. No one was injured in the shooting, Greenberg added. He will square off against Republican nominee Bill Dieruff, a former three-term mayor of Jeffersontown, in the general election this November.

“I will be the Mayor for Everybody to establish a strong sense of unity and equality for all people of Louisville Metro,” Dieruff’s campaign website states. “I want Louisville Metro to be a better place than it is today – a place where leadership is strong and serving people is a priority.”