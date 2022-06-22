Report: George Gascón Adviser Backed BLM Riots, Helped Release Murderer Who Was Arrested Again

Alisa Blair, Special Advisor to L.A. District Attorney George Gascón, reportedly pushed for a double murderer to be tried as a juvenile, leading to his early release, whereupon he was arrested in connection with a new killing, according to Bill Melugin of Fox News.

Bibiano, pictured here, is now charged in the murder of a transient man in Pacoima in April.

Fox News reported Wednesday:

Victor Bibiano, 30, served eight years out of a life sentence handed down for a double murder because Gascon’s office declined to transfer the case from juvenile to adult court, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. He was recently taken into custody in May in relation to the killing of Mario Rodriguez, 40, who was found shot at a transient encampment in Pacoima, which is an area of Los Angeles. … According to the report, Alysa [sic] Blair, a special assistant to Gascon who was previously at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s office, was over Bibiano’s case and told the juvenile court judge that the District Attorney would not participate in his transfer hearing, according to Kathy Cady, who is a representative for a family of one of the murder victims.

Gascón, who was elected in 2020 with the help of millions of dollars in spending by left-wing billionaire George Soros, adopted a number of “reform” policies upon taking office, including refusing to try juveniles as adults. He relaxed that policy somewhat after public outrage at the juvenile sentence given to a violent sex offender, Hannah Tubbs, who was 26 when convicted. Tubbs was later arrested for an earlier murder in Kern County, California.

Blair’s LinkedIn profile includes an “about” section that reads as follows:

I have been a deputy public defender my entire legal career. Simultaneously, I consider myself a community advocate and criminal justice reform activist. My research deals with racial trauma and its impact on adolescent brain development. My passion is educating low income communities of color about their rights. I stress how to avoid or navigate the criminal justice system should they have the misfortune of contact. I am available for speaking engagements and guest lectures. I feel comfortable with any juvenile issues as well as false confessions, jury selection, effective cross examination, and the importance of acknowledging humanity in all interactions.

In 2020, as riots erupted across the country in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a tweet posted by an account apparently belonging to Blair cheered the violence — which would soon tear through Los Angeles:

In another post, Blair was identified as follows: “I was a public defender for 18 years. Incarcerated parent. Abolitionist. Now working as a special advisor for progressive prosecutor George Gascon.”

The account also tweeted support for electing Gascón in 2020:

Bibiano was arrested in connection with the killing of a “transient” person, Mario Rodriguez, 40, though Gascón said there was no evidence Bibiano was the actual killer, according to Fox News.

Gascón faces a recall campaign that reached its target number of signatures last week. Earlier this month, voters in San Francisco recalled left-wing district attorney Chesa Boudin, who was a close ally of Gascón and received donations from him.

