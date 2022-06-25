5-Month-Old Girl Shot, Killed in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

A five-month-old girl was shot in the head and killed Friday afternoon in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes that the shooting occurred “in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive.”

FOX 32 reports the infant was sitting in a vehicle when someone in an “unknown vehicle” began shooting and shot the girl in the head.

The baby was rushed to a hospital, where she died. She was identified as Cecilia Thomas.

Community activist Andrew Holmes commented on the shooting. “And it’s supposed to have been a female shooter, and my message to her, it won’t be long because I hope one of these cameras or somebody got her information and knows how she looks. You just took this baby’s life. This baby was an infant, this baby didn’t do nothing to you.”

