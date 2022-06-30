Texas Cyclist Murder Suspect Kaitlin Armstrong Captured in Costa Rica

Kaitlin Armstrong, the suspect sought in the murder of Texas pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, has been captured in Costa Rica.

She allegedly used a “fraudulent passport” to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica, after allegedly killing Wilson.

Armstrong’s capture comes more than six weeks (43 days) after Wilson was found shot and killed over what police presumed was a love triangle conflict between Armstrong, Wilson, and Armstrong’s husband, Colin Strickland. Strickland reportedly dated Wilson when he and Armstrong were on a break, which allegedly sparked great jealousy in Armstrong, even after she and Strickland reconciled. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

Police investigators found that the victim had briefly dated Austin-based pro cyclist Colin Strickland, 35, in October and November of last year. Strickland told them he dated Wilson when he and the suspected shooter had paused their relationship. But Strickland went back to Armstrong after he stopped dating Wilson. Strickland added that Armstrong was very jealous over Wilson, and he had to delete Wilson’s information on his phone to stop Armstrong from getting angry over the short relationship he had with his fellow cyclist.

One acquaintance of Armstrong and Strickland even told police that Armstrong at one point admitted to wanting to “kill” Wilson over the past relationship.

U.S. Marshals announced Thursday that Costa Rican authorities assisted U.S. law enforcement in the tracking of Armstrong until they successfully located her at a hostel in Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. Armstrong is expected to be deported to the United States to face murder charges.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. “This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family.”

At the time of the murder, the decorated pro-cyclist Wilson had been visiting Texas ahead of a competition