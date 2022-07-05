Three 19-year-old suspects face multiple charges for attacking and hurling fireworks at Chicago Police Department vehicles after a large group of cars performed donuts.

The incident happened at Columbus and Wacker in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood early Monday morning at around 3:40 a.m.

Watch:

BREAKING: Crowd of people in the Loop attack Chicago police after some civilian cars do donuts in an intersection. Crowd shoots fireworks and physical hit CPD vehicles. pic.twitter.com/cDTqExvgLz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2022

Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman, and Guillermo Mota Jr., all 19 years old and from Calumet City, Illinois, were arrested shortly “in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue, 200-block of East Wacker Drive and the 100-block of East South Water Street after being identified as the suspects who threw fireworks at police vehicles,” ABC 7 reported.

All three suspects “face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer,” Fox 32 reported, per the CPD.

Fox 32 also added:

Araujo was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of criminal damage to government property under $500. Cruz-Roman faces a disorderly conduct charge for failing to disperse and Mota was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

Two officers were injured after an object pelted a CPD vehicle and shattered the window, ABC 7 noted. There was reported damage to the squad cars as well.

Video footage appears to show a group of people surrounding a vehicle and then kicking and jumping on the vehicle as the squad car slowly rolls away. After the group backed off, a firework was then hurled at the vehicle and went off after landing on the hood.

Before the incident occurred, video footage from Fox 32 also captured the group appearing to perform donuts at an intersection before police responded.

This was the second noted incident of a police vehicle being attacked in Chicago that night, as a group of people allegedly attacked squad vehicles in the Northwest Side in Portage Park on Sunday night, CBS Chicago reported.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.