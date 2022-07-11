Asian Couple Pistol-whipped in Broad Daylight, Robbed of Rolex, in L.A. County

An Asian couple was pistol-whipped in broad daylight Saturday by at least two assailants who stole a $60,000 Rolex watch from a man who was about to place the groceries he had bought with his wife in the truck of their car in a parking lot in Rowland Heights, California.

The town, in Los Angeles County, is nearly two-thirds Asian American, according to available Census data, raising the possibility that the attack may be investigated as a hate crime as well as an armed robbery.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported that the “brazen robbery” was caught on camera:

The robbery happened just after noon Saturday in a parking lot in the 1000 block of North Nogales Avenue in Rowland Heights, just outside of Walnut. As seen in the video, a couple was packing groceries in their car, when two men, seen wearing black hoodies and gray sweatpants, ran up to them. The two suspects attacked the couple, one of the suspects pinning the woman to the car while she screamed for help. Deputies say the suspects pistol-whipped the couple before making off with a Rolex watch worth about $60,000. Both victims were bleeding from the head after the incident.

The incident is just one of the latest sensational crimes to shock Los Angeles in the wake of the election of L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón in 2020, thanks to the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement and millions of dollars in spending by George Soros.

