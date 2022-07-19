Hornets’ Miles Bridges Charged with Felony Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

The Los Angeles County District Attorney has formally charged Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges with felony domestic violence and child abuse.

L.A. DA George Gascon announced the charges on Tuesday, weeks after the NBA player’s arrest in June. According to a report, Bridges faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascón said in a statement. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges was arrested on June 29 on the charge of “intimate partner violence with injury.”

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges,” the Hornets said in a statement. “These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Mychelle Gardner, the woman Bridges allegedly assaulted and the mother of his two children, posted pics to Instagram showing the results of the alleged assault. The pictures, which Gardner later deleted, showed injuries to her face, hands, and legs.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson said in her now-deleted Instagram post. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.

“I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better,” she wrote. “It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything.”

Gardner also posted the official description of her injuries she obtained from the hospital.

“Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; assault by strangulation; brain concussion; closed fracture of nasal bone; contusion of rib; multiple bruises; strain of neck muscle,” the report stated.

The Hornets star is due in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday.