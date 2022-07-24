WATCH: Man Hit by Car, Robbed While Lying Injured in NYC Street

A man was struck by a car, then robbed while he lay injured on the pavement in the Bronx on Saturday morning.

The 39-year-old was walking down E. 169th Street when a dark-colored car hit him at approximately 6:40 a.m., the New York Post reported Sunday.

The New York City Police Department shared video footage of the man being hit by the car, his body flying into the air before slamming into the pavement.

WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO:

The car appeared to go out of the camera’s view. But a few moments later, a suspect wearing dark pants and a light-colored shirt approached and appeared to go through the man’s pockets while another person stood nearby.

Police said, “the suspects struck a 39-year-old male with a car, then proceeded to forcibly take his property.”

Authorities also urged citizens with more information to contact them.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he is in critical condition, officials told the Post.

The first suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion and Afro hair, according to the NYPD. The second suspect, a man with a dark complexion and Afro hair, was wearing light-colored pants, a black hoodie, and sneakers.

“A third man inside the car was described as a ‘male, dark complexion, thin build, short hair.’ He was last seen wearing black pants, and a light colored hooded sweatshirt,” the Post report said.

In May, police were looking for two suspects accused of punching, stabbing, and slashing a 25-year-old man during another robbery in the Bronx.

🚨WANTED🚨 for a Robbery in front of 818 East 167 Street #Bronx @NYPD42pct on 5/7/22@ 7:53P.M The two individuals punched, stabbed, slashed & removed the victim’s property.ὋReward up to $3500 Know who they are?📱Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/OQ9tOjfbrQ — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 20, 2022

“The incident comes as crime rates have climbed dramatically this year in the Democrat-run city,” Breitbart News reported at the time:

The seven major felonies offenses have seen a 40.7 percent increase from January 1 to May 15 compared to the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s crime statistics show. Burglaries are up 33.6 percent, grand larcenies are up 53.1 percent, grand larcenies auto are up 58 percent, and robberies are up 42.5 percent compared to last year.

Meanwhile, over 50 individuals were shot during the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) New York City.