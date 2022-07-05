More than 50 people were shot over the Fourth of July weekend in Mayor Eric Adam’s (D) New York City.

PIX 11 reports that July 4 alone saw 62-year-old John Edwards shot and killed at 10:30 p.m. “along Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street” and two men, ages 19 and 23, shot and killed in a bodega at 11:40 p.m.

Numerous people were shot and wounded July 4 too, including four who were shot while at a barbeque in Jamaica, Queens.

NBC 4 noted there were 14 shootings on July 4 alone, leaving 21 wounded in addition to the three killed.

Monday morning, before the day’s shooting fatalities had occurred, PIX 11 noted the number of July 4th weekend shootings in NYC had already “spiked 60 percent” compared to the same time frame in 2021.

Mike Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety lists New York as No. 3 in the nation for stringent gun laws.

New York has a red flag law, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and numerous other gun controls, including limitations on where law-abiding concealed carry permit holders can be armed for self-defense.

Democrat-run Chicago witnessed at least 71 shooting victims over the Fourth of July weekend; eight of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

