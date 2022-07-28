The Akron Police Department released surveillance footage of the suspect who allegedly spray-painted a message often associated with the pro-abortion activist group Jane’s Revenge on the Right to Life of Northeast Ohio’s building.

The incident occurred on July 8 in Akron, Ohio, at 572 W. Market Street, according to police.

Watch:

The suspect spray-painted obscenities and threatening messages on the building and sidewalk, police noted. The suspect also allegedly threw rocks at the building, breaking some windows.

The suspect still remains at large.

The message spray-painted on the sidewalk was, “If abortion isn’t safe, neither [are you.] Jane,” which is often associated with the pro-choice activist group Jane’s Revenge.

Following the incident, Right to Life of Northeast Ohio executive director Allie Frazier noted that none of their staff were inside the building when the attack occurred.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: We will not be intimidated out of saving lives,” Frazier stated on Facebook.

Frazier noted to Fox News that she believes Jane’s Revenge was likely responsible for the attack.

As Breitbart News’ Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reported, violence against pro-life organizations and churches committed by far-leftist activists has been on the rise since the leak in May of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade. Most of the violence has been associated with Jane’s Revenge.

Pro-abortion activists have committed more than 100 attacks across the nation against pro-life organizations since the beginning of May, according to data compiled by the Family Research Center.

In Madison, Wisconsin, days after the leak of the majority opinion, Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for the attack on the Wisconsin Family Action Center with a Molotov cocktail. They graffitied a message similar to the Akron attack, reading, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

In a similar incident later that month, activists associated with Jane’s Revenge vandalized a crisis pregnancy center in Lynwood, Washington, and graffitied an almost identical message to the one spray-painted in Madison and Akron.

