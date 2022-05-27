A perpetrator reportedly vandalized a Washington State crisis pregnancy center, smashing windows and leaving graffiti tags with one menacing message reading, “If abortion isn’t safe you aren’t either,” KTTH reported.

Heather Vasquez, Director of Next Step Pregnancy Center in Lynwood, Washington, told KTTH’s the Jason Rantz Show that the facility was vandalized either “very late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.” The center provided the station with a video of the incident that can be seen below:

NEW: Next Step Pregnancy Center in Lynnwood, Wash. was vandalized by a criminal dressed in all black. She tagged the property with the threat "If abortion isn't safe, you aren't either" and "Jane's revenge." pic.twitter.com/pjM2TLMZVK — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 26, 2022

“It sounds like one person that we could see on the video came by and just took it upon themselves to throw rocks and break five of our front windows,” she continued. “And then spray painted all over the front door and the front walkway and in the back walkway in the wall.”

According to a photo of the facility shared by KTTH, the perpetrator scribed, “If abortion isn’t safe you aren’t either.”

An almost identical phrase that read, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was reportedly graffitied on the “Madison headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action, an anti-abortion group” earlier this month, Breitbart News noted. The inside of the building was also reportedly struck with what police said was a Molotov cocktail that failed to ignite but started a separate fire. The incident came days after a Supreme Court draft decision of the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization leaked, indicating the court may overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

BREAKING: Somebody vandalized and allegedly threw Molotov cocktails into Wisconsin Family Action’s — an anti-abortion rights group — Madison office, writing w/ graffiti, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.” Story TK pic.twitter.com/6Wfnyeh9hQ — Alexander Shur (@AlexanderShur) May 8, 2022

The Alpha Pregnancy Center in Baltimore County, Maryland, was allegedly vandalized on May 14, and a very similar phrase, along with others including “Not a clinic,” and “You’re anti-choice and not pro-life,” were plastered on the facility, Breitbart News reported. “The messages were signed ‘Jane’s Revenge,’ the same group that allegedly vandalized and set fire to a clinic belonging to Wisconsin Family Action,” the article noted.

“If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you” Reisterstown, Maryland (Baltimore County): On May 13, the Alpha Pregnancy Center was vandalized with a threat & other graffiti by “Jane’s Revenge,” the far-left group that claimed the Madison, WI arson attack & promised violence. pic.twitter.com/paVuaFde19 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 15, 2022

Vasquez said another graffiti tag with the words “Jane’s Revenge” was found at the back of the Washington facility this week.

“I think they were referring to Jane Roe, probably,” she explained.

Vasquez told the Jason Rantz Show that she hopes the center is not targeted again, adding, “We got other things going on, other important things in the world are happening.”

“I mean, if they’re really that pro-choice, I don’t understand why they care what we’re doing,” she later asserted. “If a woman chooses to come here and get our assistance, she made a choice. So why can’t she go where she wants to go?”