A New Orleans mother has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her two children, killing her four-year-old daughter while her two-year-old son is in critical condition, police say.

Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile on Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday on the 3100 block of Law street, and upon arrival, discovered that two toddlers were already being transported to hospital in a vehicle by Paris Roberts, the father.

The two-year-old boy is currently in critical condition, while the four-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Fox 8, surveillance footage of the house shows what is believed to be Roberts arriving in a pickup truck and running into the house. The father is later seen running out with the two injured children and placing them into the truck.

Police also noted another chilling video of Pedescleaux wearing a blood-stained white shirt that she posted onto Instagram supposedly after the alleged attack, NOLA.com reported.

“I’m done. My children are dead. I’m done. I’m done with life,” Pedescleaux said in the now deleted video.

She was later booked into the Orleans Justice Center on Sunday.

Court filings show that Pedescleaux and Roberts were in a custody fight for their children, with the father saying she was “not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids,” NOLA.com noted. Pedescleaux also allegedly barred Roberts from seeing the children.

New Orleans is currently the murder capital of the nation so far this year, with a murder rate of 36.8 per 100,000 people as of June 30, with Baltimore coming in second at a rate of 29.8 per 100,000 people.

While data compiled from the list is incomplete due to incomplete crime reporting from other cities, New Orleans is still on track to have its deadliest year since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

