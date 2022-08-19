A cemetery just outside the city of Philadelphia revealed that 90 percent of new burials are victims of the city’s burgeoning violent gun crime.

Fox 29, a local news station, reported that “grave diggers at Friends Southwestern Burial Ground in Upper Darby can barely keep up with demand.” Fox 29 also noted that cemetery officials said they are “literally running out of room for burial plots.”

Located in Delaware County, the cemetery is the final resting place of many of Mustafa Ali’s family and close friends who died due to violent gun crime.

Ali told Fox 29 that many of the victims are minors, saying, “It’s a lot of 15, 16, 17-year-olds out here, people who didn’t even live to see 18.”

Two men were killed in a shooting this year while they were driving in a funeral procession on their way to Friends Southwestern to honor the life of yet another shooting victim.

The city has experienced a whopping 1,193 nonfatal shootings and 313 fatal shootings between the start of 2022 and August 18. The Office of the Controller reported that ten percent of these shootings were committed by those younger than the age of 18.

More than 340 homicides have occurred in Philadelphia this year, according to the most recent figures from the Philadelphia Police Department. This figure is currently outpacing the historically deadly 2021, which saw 562 fatalities.

Homicides are currently up 39 percent nationally in 2022 as compared to 2019.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.