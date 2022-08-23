A Maryland man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend and a five-year-old at a Pennsylvania home on Monday night, according to police.

Authorities responded to a call after 7:25 p.m. of a reported stabbing on the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township in York County.

“Emergency responders entered the residence to find a total four victims,” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Among the victims were Christine Fousek, 34, and a five-year-old girl, who were found dead when authorities arrived, according to the York County coroner.

NEWS RELEASE: @YCoCoroner confirms an adult female and 5 yo female child have died after an apparent stabbing incident in Hopewell Twp. last evening https://t.co/cjZNg7qzq4 — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) August 23, 2022

Two other victims, Jacqueline Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28, were also stabbed in the attack and rushed to the hospital as they received serious injuries to their heads, neck, and torso, WGAL reported.

Kieth Kretzer, 31, of Edgewood, is charged with two counts of homicide and two counts of attempted homicide, CBS Philadelphia reported.

He reportedly had cuts and blood on his hand when he was taken into custody outside the home, according to court documents via WGAL.

Police say that Kretzer and Christine Fousek were dating before the attack occurred.

When Kretzer was interviewed, he told police, “I (vulgarity) up and went and killed people,” WGAL noted.

The suspect claimed that something had taken control of him, causing him to commit his actions.

The suspect claimed that as he was attacking Joseph Fousek in his upstairs room after stabbing Jacqueline, he “snapped out of it” and ran out of the room.

However, Joseph Fousek told police he was able to take possession of the large knife, which led to Kretzer running out of the room, CBS 21 reported, citing a police report.

The 28-year-old then called 911 after Kretzer left the room.

Pennsylvania State Police found suspected marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in the house while conducting a search warrant.

Nearby residents were distraught when they heard of the attack.

“It’s really upsetting, it’s really nerve-wracking, I am shaking right now and I don’t really know how to react because it’s such a shock,” a resident told CBS 21.

The investigation is still currently active.

