WATCH: Suspect Accused of Robbing Man in Wheelchair on NYC Bus

Police were looking for a suspect accused of robbing a man in a wheelchair on Staten Island during an incident caught on camera.

The video recorded inside an S-40 bus showed what happened on August 13 when an individual approached the 64-year-old man, Fox 5 reported Sunday.

The suspect, wearing a black shirt and black shorts, reached toward the man in the wheelchair, and as the two struggled, several objects fell on the floor.

The man in the black shirt bent over and the victim stood up and tried to stop the suspect before he jumped off the bus:

According to officials, the suspect allegedly took $250 from the man’s pocket when they were stopped at Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace in the Stapleton neighborhood.

The Fox report noted the victim was not hurt during the incident.

People with more information about what happened were asked to contact the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Meanwhile, thieves on mopeds had been targeting residents in New York City’s Manhattan borough.

“The most recent incidents happened in Inwood, Chelsea, close to the Guggenheim Museum. During each of those three times, the riders pulled up on sidewalks before fleeing,” Breitbart News reported Monday.

“Near the museum on Saturday, two men on a moped allegedly tried to snatch a necklace from a pair of women who fought them over it,” the outlet said. However, the suspects left the scene without taking anything.

In addition, several Democrat-controlled cities across the nation experienced a rise in violent crime this year compared to 2021.

According to data Fox News reviewed in June, rates of crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery, and assault in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, were headed towards breaking their previous levels.