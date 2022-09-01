A man who owns multiple frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of at least one of his locations.

On July 23, at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a Tutti Frutti store at the Pheasant Lane Mall after receiving a call, where they discovered a hidden camera device in the bathroom, according to the Nashua Police Department (NPD) via Boston 25 News.

Investigators discovered the camera device was “purposely concealed” within the bathroom, which led authorities to seek an arrest warrant for store owner Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire.

Pou was arrested on Wednesday at 6:17 p.m. and was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, WWLP reported.

The 42-year-old is the owner of approximately four Tutti Frutti shops in the New England region, including in Peabody and Auburn in Massachusetts and Salem and Nashua in New Hampshire.

“This investigation is ongoing and may involve multiple Tutti Frutti locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” according to the NPD.

Auburn police were aware of the incident after being notified by Nashua police but found no hidden camera after investigating the local shop, WCVB reported.

Investigators did note that they have received reports or complaints in the past from the Auburn location and said that boxes found inside the bathroom were stacked in an “unusual way” when investigating.

Pou was later released on a $500 bail and is set to appear in court on October 3.

