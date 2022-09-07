New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were captured on camera performing raunchy dance moves at the West Indian Day Parade in New York City on Labor Day while violent crime continues to soar in the Democrat-controlled city.

In one video obtained and shared by the New York Post, a uniformed cop is seen up close with a scantily clad female parade dancer while a crowd cheers them on.

At one point, the dancer and cop are seen thrusting onto each other in public view during the parade.

An NYPD spokesman confirmed the department was aware of the video but that the officer in the video would not face any punishment, the Post reported.

That was not the only frisky incident caught on camera from Monday’s Caribbean parade in Brooklyn.

In a video shared on TikTok, another uniformed cop is seen enjoying himself as a woman in denim shorts grinds on his crotch.

Watch (NSFW):

This is not the first year that an NYPD officer was seen getting a little too carried away at the West Indian Day Parade.

In 2011, a video of a uniformed cop’s dirty dancing with another female parade goer went viral, but he also faced no repercussions as then-NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly brushed the video off when he was asked about it in an interview, the Post noted.

While NYPD cops engage in suggestive dancing in public, the Big Apple is currently in the midst of a crime wave as overall violent crime is up by 35.3 percent under Democrat Mayor Eric Adams. Every category of violent crime has seen an increase in reports except for homicide.

This past week, a 44-year-old man was accused of shooting a 25-year-old woman as she was leaving her job at IHOP in the Gramercy Park neighborhood in Manhattan, Breitbart News reported.

On Saturday in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, one of New York City’s wealthiest neighborhoods, a chaotic armed robbery was captured on video as a black Mercedes is seen ramming into a silver Toyota RAV4 before a suspect exits the vehicle and allegedly steals $20,000 from the victim of the other vehicle.

There have also been multiple incidences during the summer in which individuals have been brutally attacked, sometimes with deadly results. One such case was 52-year-old taxi driver Kutin Gyimah, who was fatally assaulted in a vicious beating by a group of young individuals in Queens.

The Big Apple’s recent crime wave is making residents nervous about their safety, and 76 percent fear they could be the victim of a violent crime, according to a June poll.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.