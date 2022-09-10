Police: 21-Year-Old Female Tourist Raped at New York City Subway Station

Police in New York City are searching for an individual who is suspected of raping a tourist at a subway station on September 1.

The victim — a 21-year-old female tourist from St. Louis — was approached by an unknown man at around 3:00 a.m. at a Times Square hub and offered to show the individual around the city on the subway, according to the NYPD via the New York Post.

The stranger and the tourist went into the 42nd street and 8th avenue station and rode the train across multiple stations.

When the two got off at an unknown station, the individual took the tourist to the back of the platform and raped her.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where her condition is unknown. Police are still searching for the unidentified suspect.

The NYPD released a sketch drawing of the attacker, describing him as a dark-skinned individual with facial hair and a beard.

“He was last seen wearing burgundy and gold shorts and black-and-white Croc shoes,” the Post reported, citing police.

WANTED RAPE: On 9/1/22 @ 3:00 AM @ 42 St & 8 Ave Subway Station @NYPDMTS the victim was approached by the unknown individual who raped her @ an unknown subway station. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/crn5dmdOVK — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 9, 2022

The September 1 attack is among the many reported criminal incidences that have occurred on the Big Apple’s subway system this summer.

In July, a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the abdomen on a subway platform in the Harlem neighborhood following an altercation, Breitbart News reported.

The following month, a shirtless individual attacked a random 64-year-old man on the head with a rock. The victim was taken to a hospital but was later released.

Violent crime in New York City is up by 35.3 percent since this time last year under Democrat Mayor Eric Adams. Every category of violent crime has seen an increase in reported incidences except for homicide, according to NYPD crime statistics.

Reported incidences of rape within the city have increased by 9.9 percent since last year. Transit crime has also risen by 11.9 percent.

