A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the stomach on a subway platform in New York City, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The tragic incident happened Saturday at around 3:00 p.m. on the northbound 1 train platform at 137th Street City-College Station in Hamilton Heights in West Harlem.

Ethan Reyes, who rapped under the name Notti Osama, was taken to the hospital but was pronounced deceased, the New York Daily News reported.

Authorities say the victim and the 15-year-old suspect knew each other prior to the stabbing and were arguing on the street before their dispute turned fatal inside the subway station, according to NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox. He later mentioned that the attack was not random.

A 14-year-old boy fatally stabbed on a Manhattan subway platform was an aspiring drill rapper, a genre of hip hop that a grieving relative believes played a tragic role in his death.https://t.co/FiSsxSmNqF — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 10, 2022

Authorities found a knife and what they believe to be a broomstick at the scene of the crime, CBS New York reported.

Police later arrested someone who matched the description of the suspect, the New York Post noted.

Using surveillance footage from the subway platform, police were able to locate the suspect at West 173rd Street and Broadway in Manhattan, PIX11 reported.

When they found the suspect, he had wounds to his back and abdomen and was transported to a nearby hospital, Wilcox said. His role in the attack is not yet clear, the Post noted. The suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

One anonymous witness told CBS New York the victim was involved in a dispute with three teenage girls who allegedly tried to steal the boy’s phone before the stabbing.

“There were girls. There were three little girls,” the witness recounted. “There was one with the green that I, that’s one that did the stabbing, and there were two young kids, maybe like 13 or 14, too. They wanted to take his phone.”

The Daily Mail noted that this was the third stabbing to occur at a New York City Subway platform this week.

Another notable fatal stabbing occurred in the same neighborhood where bodega worker Jose Alba, 61, stabbed Austin Simon, who was attempting to rob Alba’s store on July 1. Alba was taken into custody at Rikers Island, where he was later freed on reduced bail.

