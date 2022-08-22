NYPD: 64-Year-Old Man Attacked with Rock on Brooklyn Subway Platform

A 64-year-old man was attacked on the head on a subway platform in Brooklyn, according to the New York Police Department.

Intazar Dar was getting off the subway at the Avenue H station at around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday after traveling home from work in Manhattan when he was approached by an unidentified man that engaged him in a verbal dispute.

Before their encounter, the 64-year-old told WABC that the unidentified man was pacing the subway car while mumbling in an angry matter.

At some point, the unidentified man went onto the track area, grabbed a rock, and used it to attack Dar in the head repeatedly.

The victim was knocked unconscious while the suspect fled the station in an unknown direction shortly after.

WANTED ASSAULT: On 8/20/22 @ 12:48 AM S/B 'D' line platform @ Ave H train station @NYPD70PCT the unknown individual engaged the victim in a verbal dispute when the victim was struck in the head with a rock. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website pic.twitter.com/4IGblrqWrI — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 21, 2022

Medical responders treated Dar on the scene and transported him to Maimonides Medical Center, where he has since been released. The victim was noted to have suffered head trauma injuries.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for the suspect.

An NYPD spokesperson described the suspect as a man in his 30s, approximately 5’9″, and approximately 170 lbs. He was last seen shirtless

While recovering from the attack at home, Dar told WABC in an interview that he was fearful of getting back on the streets and transit again due to New York City’s rising crime and homelessness.

“This is the first time it’s happened in my life in New York City, but now I’m scared,” Dar said. “It’s been two years since I’ve been doing my job — I don’t have any problem with this place…now I see a lot of homeless people — they make me scared.”

Major crime on New York City’s transit is up by 51.5 percent from the middle of August last year to the same period this year, NYPD data shows.

On Sunday morning, an 18-year-old girl was stabbed in the back on a subway platform in Manhattan following a fight on the train, Breitbart News reported.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.