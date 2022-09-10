Watch: Brawl at New York City Parade Turns into Knifepoint Robbery

Police in New York City released footage of a brawl that occurred at the West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day, resulting in one man being mugged at knifepoint.

The footage shows a chaotic scene where multiple individuals are involved in a brawl on 327 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, where the parade took place.

Watch:

WANTED ROBBERY: On 9/5/22 @ 7:00 PM in front of 327 Eastern Pkwy @NYPD77Pct the victim was approached by 12 individuals who displayed a knife assaulting & slashing him while removing property. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website pic.twitter.com/Qh2Q7rGZTH — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 9, 2022

According to the NYPD, the victim was swarmed by 12 individuals during the fight, where they proceeded to assault him and rob him at knifepoint.

Video footage indicates that a man who was wearing white shorts and a black T-shirt was the victim of the attack, as he was seen being attacked by a group of individuals.

The victim was apparently slashed in the torso and robbed of his cell phone, wallet, car keys, and two chains, the New York Post reported, citing police.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Kings County Hospital Center and was listed in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved in the attack.

According to the Post, police arrested a man who was allegedly coming into the scene of the brawl with a firearm.

During the festivities, another 34-year-old man from Pennsylvania was stabbed by a stranger near the parade route. The victim was taken to the hospital but was listed in stable condition.

It is unknown if he or the stranger were taking part in the parade.

As these attacks occurred at the event or nearby, a few cops were seen dancing provocatively with scantily clad female parade dancers in the street, Breitbart News reported.

Violent crime in New York City has increased by 35.3 percent since this time last year under Democrat Mayor Eric Adams. Every category of violent crime has seen an increase in reported incidences except for homicide.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.