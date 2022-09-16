Two suspects are accused of forcing an elderly couple into their closet at gunpoint during a home robbery in Portsmouth, Virginia, on Wednesday.

The robbery happened that afternoon at a residence in the 2600 block of Turnpike Road. A home security camera recorded the scene, Fox 5 reported Friday.

“Don’t say nothing, don’t say nothing. Y’all get in the closet,” one of the suspects told a woman as he steered her through the living room holding a gun at her back.

He then told a man sitting on the couch to get in the closet. The elderly man got up slowly and after the woman moved his walker toward him, he followed her:

‘Get In The Closet!” Suspects In Virginia Home Invasion Caught On Camera Terrifying Elderly Homeowners – https://t.co/D6fJX0jZke pic.twitter.com/im8mOml6No — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2022

One of the suspects appeared to grab items off the couch while the other disappeared down a hallway. Moments later, he reappeared carrying a large box.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr. The pair allegedly took a safe and a wallet from the home.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) shared a photo of the men:

UPDATE: 9/15/2022The two suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont… Posted by Portsmouth Police Department on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The suspects are wanted for armed burglary, use of a firearm, abduction, and conspiracy to commit a burglary, police said in a press release Thursday, adding Mitchell Boney Jr. reportedly drove an orange 2017 Dodge Charger with Virginia tags reading UBS7788.

“I’m really sorry that that did happen. I’m glad nobody was hurt,” neighbor Les Williams told 13 News Now:

“Because your home is a sacred place and you want to feel safe when you open the door for someone. And then open the door for someone and that happens… you really don’t want that to happen to no one,” he added.

Law enforcement encouraged citizens with more information regarding the incident to contact the PPD’s Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.