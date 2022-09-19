Sheriff: Detectives Find Child Locked in Cage, Toddler Holding Meth Pipe

Authorities in Ohio executed a search warrant Sunday regarding an alleged sexual assault and found children in deplorable conditions.

When officers entered the home on Bear Run Road, they found a three-year-old child locked in a cage secured with zip ties, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office explained in a social media post.

The cage was filled with bugs, soiled bedding, and a cup of spoiled milk. In addition, a two-year-old was also inside the residence holding a methamphetamine pipe:

***UPDATE***UPDATE***UPDATE***UPDATE***On Monday, September 19th, both Varney and Smith were taken into custody after… Posted by Hocking County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 18, 2022

Methamphetamine is described as a highly addictive chemical substance that affects a person’s central nervous system, according to WebMD.

“There is no legal use for methamphetamine. It is a manufactured substance that causes an immediate euphoric reaction,” the website reads.

Per the sheriff’s office, the parents of the children fled the home because of their involvement in the sexual assault case.

“The grandmother of the infants, who has custody of the children, was able to be detained and taken into custody,” the agency said, adding the children were eventually placed in emergency foster care:

The grandmother, Ella Webb, 61 of Logan, was arrested and charged with Endangering Children, a 3rd Degree Felony. She was transported to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Jail to await her arraignment in Hocking County Municipal Court.