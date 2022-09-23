The Michigan man charged with killing and eating part of another individual pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Mark Latunski’s guilty plea came a few weeks before he was to stand trial for charges of murder and mutilation of a corpse, Fox 2 reported.

“Latunski was found competent to stand trial after authorities say he murdered 25-year-old Kevin Bacon and was due to appear in court on Oct. 13 for a plea hearing ahead of his Oct. 18 trial date,” the outlet said.

Video footage showed Latunski pleading guilty in court this week:

Bacon was murdered after meeting the man on the gay dating site known as Grindr, Breitbart News reported in January 2020.

Relatives reported Bacon missing on Christmas Day in 2019 when he did not appear for a family breakfast.

Information about him going to see the person he met on the site helped investigators find Latunski’s residence in Shiawassee County.

According to law enforcement, the victim was found naked, hanging upside down from the ceiling inside the house that was sold at auction in February 2020.

Latunski reportedly told authorities he stabbed the young man, slit his throat, hung him from the rafters, and cut off part of his genitalia, then ate it.

GUILTY plea: Mark Latunski, the man accused of just heinous crimes against 25-year-old student Kevin Bacon, pleads guilty to murder and other charges.

Two men apparently escaped from Latunski’s basement at different times in the weeks leading up to Bacon’s death. MLive.com shared audio of the 911 calls made to Shiawassee County dispatchers.

“I’m trying to get away from some creepy guy. He had me tied up in his basement. … I’m trying to escape from some guy who had me chained up in his basement,” one caller said:

It seemed Bacon was aware Latunski had a violent sexual fetish, the Fox 2 report said.

“Stunning, just absolutely stunning for Morrice, Michigan, for being around a bunch of deer hunters and farmers, it’s the last thing I expected to find out here,” neighbor Michael Parks told the outlet.

The Michigan State Police was still investigating the murder case while also looking into Latunski’s previous life.