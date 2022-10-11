A Long Island woman stands accused in $40 million counterfeit goods scheme operated from her boutique, according to Nassau County law enforcement.

The 31-year-old allegedly manufactured fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, and other high-end brands, NBC New York reported Tuesday.

“Lindsay Castelli surrendered to Nassau County Asset Forfeiture detectives late last week in the more than year-long scheme, authorities allege. She faces a charge of second-degree trademark counterfeiting in the case,” the outlet said.

Detectives opened an investigation in April last year into the shop called Linny’s Boutique on Old Country Road where Castelli is reportedly the owner.

United States Postal Service inspectors helped with the investigation, the NBC article continued:

The probe found Castelli’s store allegedly contained thousands of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels with assorted clothing and jewelry. A search warrant executed there a week ago yielded 22 printing press machines and various counterfeit items with labels ranging from Dior to Ugg, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel and Prada, officials said.

The Linny’s Boutique About Us page notes employees “hand pick each item to fit the fashion needs of all our babes!” adding it is a family-owned business.

Per the NBC report, the combined items were worth approximately $40,000,000. Officials said they were being shipped to various areas across the nation.

The suspect was released on a desk appearance ticket but is scheduled to appear in court in November.