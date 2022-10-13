An out-of-control brawl at a Ferguson, Missouri, Walmart on Tuesday night was caught on film and has since gone viral on social media.

The Ferguson Police Department responded at around 9:00 p.m. to reports of a group of individuals fighting in front of the self-checkout area of the big-box store on West Florissant Avenue.

Watch:

Its Always Some Going On. Action City 😭 pic.twitter.com/18VWlv66ee — Suzy Bee (@EssBeeSaid) October 12, 2022

In the footage that has been viewed over 2.7 million times on Twitter, multiple men and women are seen punching and kicking each other while items are also thrown around. At one point, some individuals are even seen setting off a fire extinguisher.

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall estimates that around ten to 25 people participated and condemned those involved in the melee.

“I’ve seen some videos on social media, and it’s disgraceful. I’m going to call it like it is,” McCall told KMOV.

According to the police chief, a smaller dispute occurred earlier in the store but was resolved internally without a need to call authorities.

However, tensions in the store escalated, and when police arrived to respond to the wild brawl, as seen in the footage, the incident had already died down.

While some shoppers told KMOV that similar incidences have occurred at the same Walmart, McCall does not believe the location is a public nuisance but noted there has been a trend of similar altercations happening across the city.

“I will say, it’s not isolated just to this location, and not just to this business. We have a lot of different incidences that are going on not just within business establishments but even on public streets,” the police chief said.

McCall stated that detectives identified individuals involved in the incident but are asking for more witnesses to come forward, KSDK reported. He is also confident that Walmart would be willing to press charges against the individual involved due to the store receiving property damage.

No arrests have been made as of yet. Police say they are still reviewing footage of the altercation.

A spokesperson for Walmart told the Daily Mail that it prioritizes “the safety of our customers and associates at all times” while adding they will cooperate with local law enforcement in the investigation.

