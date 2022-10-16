Police: Suspected ‘Cold-Blooded’ Serial Killer Arrested in Northern California

A suspected “cold-blooded” serial killer who allegedly shot six men to death was arrested early Saturday morning in Stockton, California, according to police.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was apprehended in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue around 2 a.m. after investigators received a tip.

Homicide Series Update: Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested this morning in Stockton in connection to our homicide series investigation. During a press conference, Chief McFadden said Wesley was out hunting and we prevented another killing from happening. pic.twitter.com/u0KfKmbhXZ — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) October 15, 2022

Brownlee was apparently armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim before he was arrested, according to Chief Stanley McFadden of the Stockton Police Department.

“We watched his patterns and determined early this morning he was on a mission to kill,” said McFadden. “He was out hunting.”

McFadden also noted the suspect was wearing dark clothing and had a mask around his neck when they arrested him.

Brownlee was charged with murder later that morning.

The police chief also noted that the investigation is still ongoing and looking into other crimes Brownlee allegedly committed.

McFadden attributed Brownlee’s arrest to “community tips” and “good old fashion police work” and thanked the detectives, district attorneys, various law enforcement agencies and departments, community members, and the victims’ families for their help.

Brownlee is accused of murdering four men while they were walking and another man in a parked car in Stockton, California, from July 8 and September 27. Those victims were ambushed and shot to death

According to the Associated Press, the names of the victims are:

Paul Yaw, 35, who died July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, who died Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27.

The suspected serial killer is also accused of killing Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, in Oakland in April 2021 and shooting a homeless woman, Natasha LaTour, 46, one week later. LaTour survived her injuries.

ABC News reported that detectives are still investigating the motive for the killings and noted they are “believed to have been intentional.”

A moment of silence was held for the victims at the police press conference on Saturday.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.