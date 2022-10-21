Armed Man in Michael Myers Mask Shot, Killed by Police

Police in North Las Vegas shot and killed a man in a Michael Myers mask over the weekend after he allegedly continued to pull a gun on innocents in a convenience store.

Michael Myers is a fictional killer in David Gordon Green’s trilogy of Halloween films.

Local 12 reports that the masked man, Christopher Earl Smith, allegedly pointed a gun at customers in a convenience store and then walked toward five innocents in a park.

The New York Post notes that police intervened as Smith approached the individuals in the park. Officer Anthony Malear ordered Smith to put his hands in the air, but Smith allegedly reached for his gun instead. Officer Malear fired eight rounds, striking Smith multiple times.

Smith died at the scene. The medical examiner found that he had “alcohol, THC and oxycodone in his blood” at the time he was shot.

The Post observed that Smith was armed with a stolen Ruger Security-9 pistol.

