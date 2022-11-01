Democrat Prosecutors Slam Pritzker’s Law Ending Cash Bail in Illinois

Illinois prosecutors who are members of the Democratic Party are slamming a new “criminal justice reform” law signed by Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker that will eliminate cash bail, effective January 1, 2023.

Pritzker signed the so-called “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act” into law last year, when Democrats nationwide were still feverishly enthusiastic about radical ideas such as defunding the police and releasing convicts from prison.

The law would end cash bail, among other provisions.

Now, however, prosecutors are speaking out — including Democrats, aside from those on the far left.

Fox News reported Monday:

A Democratic prosecutor in the Chicago-area is sounding the alarm over a criminal justice reform law that will “tie the hands” of prosecutors and “destroy the criminal justice system in Illinois.” … “I never, in my 40-years in this profession, ever thought I’d ever see anything close to this,” Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow told Fox News Digital in an interview. “The intent of this law is to destroy the criminal justice system in Illinois, and I’m not going to let that happen.” … Glasgow is suing Pritzker and the Illinois attorney general in hopes of preventing the law from going into effect in January.

A bipartisan group of county district attorneys — known as state’s attorneys in Illinois — has formed to oppose the law. The group represents 100 of 102 counties.

Cook County’s Kim Foxx (of Jussie Smollett infamy), who is one of dozens of left-wing prosecutors nationwide who are backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros, is not among the supporters of the lawsuit.

In fact, Foxx is an enthusiastic supporter of the law, and of ending cash bail:

Cash bail allows someone charged with murder to pay their way out, while someone charged with a non-violent offense & no access to cash sits in jail. I joined #RolandMartinUnfiltered to discuss the importance of @GovPritzker signing #HB3653 into law, ending cash bail by 2023. pic.twitter.com/iqMrcUoCfO — State’s Attorney Kim Foxx (@SAKimFoxx) February 26, 2021

Pritzker is thought to be contemplating a presidential run. He faces an increasingly tough reelection campaign in 2022, however, as Republican State Senator Darren Bailey is gaining in the polls.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.