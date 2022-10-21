Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is within striking distance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), according to a recent poll.

If the election were held today, Illinoisans would create a virtual tie between Pritzker and Bailey. Forty-seven percent of likely general election voters would pick the incumbent Democrat, while 44 percent would choose Bailey. Given the poll’s four percent margin of error, this makes the race a toss-up.

The poll also found that a majority of Illinois voters, or 56 percent, believe that Illinois was on the wrong track, with 35 percent saying that the state was trending in the right direction.

When asked if voters were better off since Pritzker became governor four years ago, 45 percent agreed, 48 percent disagreed, and eight percent either remained undecided or refused to answer.

Forty-five percent of voters believed that Bailey will keep Illinoisans safer than Pritzker, while 44 percent disagreed with this statement, and 12 percent either were undecided or refused to answer.

During a debate between Pritzker and Bailey, the Republican gubernatorial candidate accused Pritzker of pushing “woke ideology” in the state’s schools.

“His gender issues are so extreme. Gov. Pritzker is perfectly fine injecting his gender curriculum, the first of its kind in the nation, into our schools. Woke ideology. I think that’s extreme,” Bailey charged.

In contrast, Pritzker labeled Bailey a “threat to democracy.”

“Darren Bailey is a threat to democracy. He’s surrounded himself with Jan. 6th insurrectionists. … He shouldn’t be let anywhere near the governor’s office,” the Democrat said. Bailey, meanwhile, accused Pritzker of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic response and rampant crime in Chicago. He explained, “Let’s talk about what’s really destroying our state. Gov. Pritzker, your incompetent and arrogant leadership is killing people. Thirty-six of our patriots at our LaSalle Veterans Home. Your fault. Nine children in the DCFS. That’s your fault. Over 600 deaths in Chicago, Your fault. It’s time for change.”

Osage Research conducted the poll between October 13 and 15, contacting 600 likely general election voters. The survey has a four percent margin of error.