A New York City transgender and HIV activist was arrested and charged last month for allegedly soliciting a minor.

According to Fox News, citing a criminal complaint, Lailani Muniz, 39, was allegedly texting a 14-year-old boy, who identified as “Josh,” on the gay-dating app Grindr.

However, “Josh” was actually a man — identified as “FM” by Fox News — affiliated with the nonprofit NY Creeps Spotlight, which exposes adults preying on children.

NY Creeps Spotlight published some of the disturbing text messages on social media, revealing that Muniz allegedly offered marijuana and ecstasy to “Josh,” telling him that it would make him feel “great and horny.”

***Warning: Messages Shown Contain Graphic Language. Viewer Discretion Advised***

While offering “Josh” drugs, the messages show Muniz inviting the minor into a Jacuzzi.

“‘Its fun, we’ll be naked and it’s a nice size room. We can all get in the jacuzzi,'” the transgender activist allegedly wrote.

Other messages also reveal that Muniz wanted to engage in sexual activities with “Josh” and asked for explicit pictures, according to the criminal complaint.

“I’m about to shower brb. Np. What u looking for and into. Are u cutting school and looking for company lol. Are u into guys and trans girls? Any xxx pixs? Any pixs? Any nude pixs?” Muniz allegedly asked after “Josh” said he was 14 years old, per the criminal complaint and messages revealed by NY Creeps Spotlight.

Messages also show Muniz allegedly saying he would be too “nervous” to meet up because of “Josh’s” age, saying it reminded him of the TV show To Catch a Predator.

Muniz and “Josh” did agree to meet, but the transgender activist was met by FM in the Bronx.

NY Creeps uploaded a video onto YouTube last month showing their encounter:

“So what are you doing meeting up with a minor,” FM asked Muniz.

“I asked him, and he actually confirmed, and I told him, ‘We’re not doing that.’ And he said, ‘Okay,'” Muniz replied.

“Dude, I’ve got the chat logs,” FM responded. “You’ve been talking to me the whole time.”

The video later shows Muniz being arrested by police.

Muniz was hit with five charges, including attempted forcible touching, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, attempted sexual misconduct, and is expected to appear in court on December 2, Fox News reported.

The outlet noted that Muniz is a prominent transgender activist and HIV activist in the Big Apple who has been involved in pride-raising ceremonies at Bronx borough Hall at the beginning of pride month.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.