A man celebrating his son’s birth was shot and killed with an arrow, allegedly by a neighbor in Genoa, Italy, according to a report.

Forty-one-year-old Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero was with friends walking home from a bar after marking the joyous occasion and the group was apparently making too much noise, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

While the victim stood outside his apartment, 63-year-old neighbor Evaristo Scalco allegedly used a bow and arrow to shoot the man with the steel-tipped device used for hunting, according to the outlet.

Video shows the victim with the arrow lodged in his body while Scalco was seen in an upstairs window. He was reportedly unaware the man was mortally wounded.

The person behind the camera was clearly upset by what happened as he watched the scene unfold.

A photo showed the victim holding onto the arrow as he stood in what appeared to be a pool of blood.

WARNING – GRAPHIC PHOTO:

“Witnesses say Scalco had hurled racist insults at Peruvian-born Javier before grabbing the bow and arrow and shooting him in the early hours of Wednesday,” the Mail report continued:

In one harrowing piece of footage, Javier can be seen in tears and talking on his phone, holding the arrow and whimpering: ‘Son of a b****. What the f*** have you done to me ? My God.’ Scalco can be heard shouting down: ‘Do you need a hand?’ A neighbour then comes out and asks: ’What’s happened?’ and Javier answers:’ He’s shot me with an arrow.’

Scalco eventually came outside and reportedly tried to stop the flow of blood while police officers worked to keep those at the scene from getting too close.

Meanwhile, someone apparently tried to remove the arrow. The man was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Doctors soon realized the man’s liver had been pierced and despite efforts to find a donor, he later died, the Mail report said.

Police arrested Scalco for racially aggravated murder, the New York Post reported.

A deep wound in a person’s chest or abdomen requires immediate attention and if the arrow is still lodged in the victim, it should not be pulled out, according to the Bowhunter-Ed website.

“Try to stabilize the arrow with adhesive tape or other material,” the site read, adding, “Give medical professionals a duplicate of the arrow embedded in the victim so that they see the size and shape to avoid injuring themselves as they treat the victim.”