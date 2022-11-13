A South Carolina woman died of a heart attack when a man attempted to break into her home, according to local police.

Austin Thomas Jones, 40, was arrested on charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter for his alleged role in the July home invasion on 20th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.

On July 24, police received a call of a reported burglary at the residence, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News 13. Authorities later determined that Jones allegedly broke a window while trying to enter the property.

Jones was “grossly intoxicated” and allegedly possessed cocaine in plastic bags, which investigators later found.

The victim called 911, and Jones could be heard screaming at her in the background, per the warrant.

After police arrived at the home, one officer noticed the woman was breathing heavily and asked her to sit down to catch her breath, but she fell out of her chair when she lost consciousness. She was rushed to the hospital by EMS who performed CPR on her.

The victim later died at Grand Strand Medical Center on July 28, WPDE reported.

An autopsy — taken at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday — determined the cause of death was due to “Acute Myocardial Infarction with a contributory condition of stress caused by the attempted home invasion,” the arrest warrant stated.

WPDE reported that Jones posted a $2,500 bond on Friday morning and was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.