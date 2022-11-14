A New York City man was beaten to death with a wooden board after being involved in a dispute with a mob, according to police.

The fatal attack occurred Sunday at approximately 2:08 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Boulevard in the Corona neighborhood of Queens.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a severe head injury. EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center, but he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations by police have found that the victim was involved in a dispute with a large group of males, which escalated to the point where one of the males struck the victim in the head with a wooden board.

The mob then fled the scene, heading southbound on Junction boulevard, police say.

The victim was later identified as Esvin Vasquez, 23, of Queens.

The NYPD has not arrested or identified any of the suspects involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Democrat-controlled New York City is currently under a major crime, increasing by 29.1 percent since this time last year, according to NYPD crime statistics. Felony assault is up by 13.9 percent, burglary is up by 28.4 percent, and robbery is up by 31.5 percent.

Furthermore, in the North Queens Patrol borough — where Sunday’s homicide occurred — crime has risen higher than the city rate at 45.9 percent since last year. Felony assault is up by 24.2 percent, rape is up by 26.6 percent, and robberies within the area have risen by 58.3 percent.

