A central California man died after a vehicle fell directly on him while trying to steal a catalytic converter, according to police.

The attempted crime was witnessed by a resident early Monday morning on Alexander Avenue near G Street, KFSN reported. The resident called 911, telling dispatchers that he had interrupted the ongoing theft.

The vehicle was lifted up by a jack, but it fell on top of the man at some point as he tried to remove the catalytic converter. Emergency personnel lifted the vehicle and attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

Investigators discovered multiple tools linked to stealing catalytic converters underneath the vehicle. The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

A man is dead after police say the car he was trying to steal a catalytic converter from fell on top of him. https://t.co/0puA6CsKf2 — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) November 15, 2022

In another similar incident that occurred in Sacramento, California, in April, a man was run over by a vehicle and killed by a car while attempting to steal a catalytic converter, Breitbart News reported.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust device underneath a vehicle containing a catalyst that converts toxic pollutant gases into less-toxic ones.

It contains several precious metals, including platinum, gold, rhodium, and palladium, which makes them a target for thieves due to the high value they can sell for at recycling facilities.

The California government recently implemented a new law that would make it harder to steal and sell catalytic converters due to the rising number of thefts occurring in the state.

“Under the new laws, scrap metal recyclers and junk dealers will be required to keep detailed records of the sales,” ABC 7 reported. The new law also only permits individuals to buy from a licensed auto dismantler or dealer.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.