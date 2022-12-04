A man was arrested Friday after being accused of shooting two adults inside a car that had also contained two toddlers in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, according to police.

Eric Coley, 42, was charged by authorities with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The Rocky Mount Police Department stated they arrested Coley on the 2900 block of Avalon Road.

The two victims, Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24, were found shot to death by construction workers on Construction Drive at approximately 6:00 a.m. the same day, according to Police Chief Robert Hassell via ABC 11.

Two toddlers were also discovered in the vehicle’s backseat and they were taken to a local hospital to be checked since the car had been exposed to freezing temperatures overnight. After being evaluated and determined to be “doing well,” the children were reunited with their family.

According to the Rocky Mount Telegram, Coley had been previously convicted several times before he was accused of the double homicide:

Coley is being held in the Nash County Detention Facility without bond, with his first court appearance scheduled for Monday. The investigation into the homicides is still ongoing and more charges may be filed.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.