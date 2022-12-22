A Chicago man is charged with attempted murder following a disturbing incident that happened Tuesday near the CTA Red Line tracks.

The 39-year-old suspect allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks that morning and video footage recorded the scene, ABC 7 reported Wednesday.

The surveillance video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a man move toward a woman as a train approaches and push her, causing her to fall headfirst onto the tracks.

The victim apparently missed the electrified third rail and eventually got up and moved into an alcove so as not to be hit by the incoming train.

“Police said the 23-year-old woman was standing on the Red Line platform at Chicago Avenue when Ashley Goss pushed her onto the tracks just after 9:30 a.m. She suffered a cut on her forehead and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition,” the ABC report said.

Woman, 23, pushed onto tracks at Chicago Avenue Red Line station on North Side; man charged: CPD https://t.co/KeO70IISVr — ChicagoMediaX (@chicagomediaX) December 21, 2022

According to prosecutors, surveillance video helped officers find the suspect at a restaurant near the subway stop, where they arrested him. The suspect, who uses the alias Donald Jackson, reportedly did not know the victim involved in the case.

Another violent incident involving Chicago transit happened Sunday, prompting authorities to search for a suspect, according to Breitbart News.

A 16-year-old boy was shot once in his ear and eye while riding the train near the Cermak-Chinatown station and later told officers he heard multiple gunshots. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Chicago police shared video of the suspect:

Aggravated Battery: Handgun | 100 Block of West Cermak Rd | RD #JF514599 | 12/18/2022 Help the Chicago Police Department identify this individual. The subject is suspected of committing an aggravated battery with a handgun on the 100 block of West Cermak Road in a RED Line CTA Train. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Area One Detective Crespo #20747 at 312-747-8380. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com.If you see this individual, DO NOT APPROACH. CALL 9-1-1 Posted by Chicago Police Department on Sunday, December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, “In court Wednesday, Goss was revealed to have an extensive criminal history dating back more than 20 years, including at least two instances of aggravated battery, one of them involving a police officer,” the ABC article said, adding he is being held without bail and was ordered to undergo an evaluation to determine if he is mentally able to stand trial in the case.

In September, Breitbart News reported a law abolishing bail in Illinois that was passed by Democrats and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is set to release thousands of suspects accused of different violent crimes.

“Beginning January 1, 2023, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to have eliminated cash bail — even for some of the most violent crimes. As a result, local district attorneys say they will be forced to free thousands of suspects accused of crimes like murder and kidnapping,” the outlet said.

Some of the crimes for which bail will abolished in the coming year were listed as second-degree murder, kidnapping, burglary, arson, intimidation, and threatening a public official.