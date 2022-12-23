A five-month-old was found alive in Indianapolis on Thursday after a car carrying him and his twin brother was stolen in Ohio.

The discovery occurred in the hours after a suspect was arrested and accused of stealing the vehicle, NBC News reported.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, little Kason Thomass was found near a Papa John’s restaurant.

Video footage shows police and medical vehicles outside the restaurant in the winter weather:

“The 5-month-old boy is in good health & being transported to a hospital to be checked out. Kason was found in the stolen Honda Accord & wearing the same clothes,” law enforcement said in a social media post along with a photo of the infant:

Hours prior, police arrested 24-year-old Nalah Jackson in Indianapolis, according to Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

The infant was inside the car Jackson is accused of stealing in Columbus on Monday night.

Bryant said the suspect was charged with two counts of kidnapping and her arrest came after residents who knew about the missing babies saw her in the Indianapolis area.

However, “Her connection to the city wasn’t immediately clear. Byrant previously described her as homeless and from Columbus,” the NBC report stated.

An officer at the scene where Kason was found told journalist Max Lewis the infant had been in the parked car for about two days.

“Officers were eating at this nearby restaurant when a woman ran in and hysterically started yelling that there’s a baby in that car. Officer says Kason’s prognosis looks promising!” Lewis reported:

Baby Kyair was found abandoned Tuesday near Dayton International Airport once officials put out an Amber alert. However, his condition remained unclear, per the NBC article.

The suspect allegedly stole the car that was parked outside a Donatos Pizza. According to officials, the babies’ mother was apparently inside picking up a Door Dash order and left them in the car with the engine running.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their relief once Kason was found.

“With the storm that hit today and the freezing temperatures tonight! Thank you Jesus for that woman who looked inside that car and saw that precious baby,” one person commented, while someone else described it as a “Christmas miracle.”