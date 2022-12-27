A woman in New Jersey has been accused of shooting her Republican activist husband on Christmas Day for unknown motives.

Police responded to a report of an injured man on Sunday night and found 57-year-old David Wigglesworth dead at his May’s Landing home from an apparent gunshot wound. His wife, 51-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth, was arrested as a suspect and is now jailed at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

David Wigglesworth had been active in local politics and unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for the Township Committee in 2019. He also served on the Planning Board and volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.