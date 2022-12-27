A woman in New Jersey has been accused of shooting her Republican activist husband on Christmas Day for unknown motives.
Police responded to a report of an injured man on Sunday night and found 57-year-old David Wigglesworth dead at his May’s Landing home from an apparent gunshot wound. His wife, 51-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth, was arrested as a suspect and is now jailed at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
David Wigglesworth had been active in local politics and unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for the Township Committee in 2019. He also served on the Planning Board and volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
“The couple share an adult son,” noted Fox News. “Police did not disclose a motive for the slaying.”
“I cannot believe this. Our hearts are completely shattered. We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. Bill knew them since he was a little kid in the old neighborhood. Bill saw and spoke with him a few days ago. We are both sick over this. This just can’t be true. Prayers for everyone … I’m in complete shock. Rest in peace, Wiggy,” one local wrote of the tragedy on Facebook.
The pair’s social media accounts reveal a largely happy, affectionate couple with no external sign of strife.
Mays Landing woman,51,charged with shooting & killing her 57yr old husband on Christmas. Marylue Wigglesworth arrested soon after Hamilton Twp Police,(Atlantic County)responded to 10:19pm call for injured male & found David Wigglesworth “dead from apparent gunshot.” @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/xf30hPQZKu
— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 26, 2022
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.