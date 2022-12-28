Undefeated Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Two Weeks Before Bout

Undefeated lightweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested Tuesday on a domestic violence charge less than two weeks before his fight with former super featherweight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7 in Washington, DC.

Davis, 28, was jailed for a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm in South Florida, where he has been training for his bout against Garcia and is being held in a downtown Ft. Lauderdale, Florida jail, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information has been released concerning the details of Davis’s arrest.

The boxer’s bond was set at $1,000, a jail official told ESPN.

Davis’s January 7 fight against Hector Luis Garcia is a Showtime pay-per-view event that “is planned as a prelude to an April 25 superfight in Las Vegas against [lightweight] Ryan Garcia,” ESPN said. Davis has a 27-0 record with 25 wins by knockout.

There has been no report on whether or not the January 7 fight will happen.

Davis has a long and well-documented history of domestic violence arrests and other run-ins with law enforcement.

Shocking video emerged in 2020 of Davis allegedly grabbing and shoving his ex-girlfriend at a charity basketball game, for which he was arrested for domestic violence:

Another video posted to Twitter allegedly shows footage after Davis left the arena:

Davis was arrested for domestic violence after the incident.

“I never once hit her … yeah I was aggressive and told her come on,” Davis said in a statement after the incident. “That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.” The case against Davis was eventually dropped.”Davis has had brushes with the law in the past. In 2017, he was arrested on assault charges for allegedly punching a friend. In 2018, he was arrested after an alleged street fight in Washington, DC. The boxer also faces 14 criminal charges on an unrelated alleged hit-and-run case,” ESPN reported.

Sporting News revealed additional alleged details from the arrest, saying that “Davis, who was not under the influence during the ordeal, struck a woman on the right side of her head, leaving her with ‘a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth.’ He used what was described as a ‘closed hand type slap.'”

Davis is still in custody, Sporting News reported.